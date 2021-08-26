Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

BATS:PTLC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 63,482 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23.

