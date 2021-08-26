Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Ball reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 12,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

