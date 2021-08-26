-$0.23 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,670. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.