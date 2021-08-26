Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 226,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 8,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

