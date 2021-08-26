3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.2% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 37.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.22. 4,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,603. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

