IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $362.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

