Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 1,790 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

