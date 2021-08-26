Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 1,790 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $90.34 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
