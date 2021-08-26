Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,341,677.60.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, John Martin Mirko acquired 29,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,717.50.

On Thursday, August 12th, John Martin Mirko acquired 15,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, July 26th, John Martin Mirko acquired 40,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Martin Mirko purchased 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00.

Shares of RKR stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.