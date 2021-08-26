Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $247.00 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

