Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -97.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,652,930 shares of company stock valued at $199,193,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.