iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

