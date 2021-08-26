Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.98 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.
Shares of ATHM opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
