Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 11,036 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,132,000 after acquiring an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

