Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 1,705,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 118,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

