Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

HYG opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

