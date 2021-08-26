Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

