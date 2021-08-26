Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

APPN stock opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

