Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $104.74 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.