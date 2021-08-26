Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.17. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

