12,522 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

