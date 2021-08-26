Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of BAND opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

