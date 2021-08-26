LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of LCII opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

