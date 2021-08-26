Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives “Average” Rating from HSBC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

SNPS opened at $325.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.08. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

