Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Achieves $15.95 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 148.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00362711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.