Unisocks Price Tops $118,923.68 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $118,923.68 or 2.52022746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $270,002.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.02 or 0.00762962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00098452 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

