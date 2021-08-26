Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TUI (TUI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TUI (LON: TUI) recently:

8/25/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/20/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/17/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

8/12/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – TUI was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – TUI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – TUI had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 321.70 ($4.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

