Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

