$29.21 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report sales of $29.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.89 billion and the highest is $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $121.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $162.58 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.