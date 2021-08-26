Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 155,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $116.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

