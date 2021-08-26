ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 50,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

