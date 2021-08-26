Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,211 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

