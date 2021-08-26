JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 420.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 142.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 80.3% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

