2,439 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.