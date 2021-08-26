13,819 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $3,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

