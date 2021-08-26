JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.