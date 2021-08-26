Carrie C. Strom Sells 5,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
