Carrie C. Strom Sells 5,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

