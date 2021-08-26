Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,655 shares of company stock valued at $101,579,734. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

