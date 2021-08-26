MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

