JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of EMR opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

