JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,069,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

