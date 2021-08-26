Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $14,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David L. Sites also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACNB alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, David L. Sites sold 250 shares of ACNB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $7,125.00.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACNB by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,381,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.