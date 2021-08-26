Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 44.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roku by 39.3% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $353.47 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.61. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

