Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $241.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

