Abbrea Capital LLC Has $881,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Square by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Square by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ opened at $267.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 234.71, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

