HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of HP by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 81,826 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.