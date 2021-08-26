All Sports (SOC) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.49 or 0.00761840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00098422 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.