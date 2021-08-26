GenesisX Hits Market Capitalization of $61,368.39 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $61,368.39 and $81.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,839,965 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

