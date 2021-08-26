Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.