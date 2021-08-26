AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 197,020 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.