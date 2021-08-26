Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.44 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

